McLaren Flint prepares to receive COVID-19 vaccine with addition of specialized storage freezer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -“It’s quite impressive actually, the freezer. We do keep the temperature down at the lower end, -80 and we are prepared now to receive the vaccine,” said McLaren Flint Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Binesh Patel.

McLaren Hospital in Flint has crossed over a major hurdle in the effort in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Pfizer was leading the pack and Pfizer had put out a lot of information in terms of how to store the vaccine,” Patel said.

And that required a specialized place to store them.

“Traditionally, freezers do not go that slow, even within hospital systems. Very few hospital systems have what we call ultra cold freezers. McLaren Healthcare was able to purchase a number of these ultra cold freezers and we did decide to place one of those freezers here at McLaren Flint,” Patel said.

Patel says it’s not just a matter of putting the vaccine in the specialized freezer. There are steps that need to be taken in order to use it.

“It should take about two hours to thaw and each vial contains enough dosing for 5 vaccines, 5 individuals, so that’s how it’s being distributed. In vials that support up to 5 vaccines,” he said.

“Once we take it out of the freezer, we can store in a regular frig for up to 5 days. So in an effort to maintain low wastage these are the types of information we needed in order to prepare and plan so once we receive it and start to schedule individuals to get the vaccine,” Patel said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.