Michigan reports 8,600+ new coronavirus cases and 81 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the second highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,689 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 389,032. That is the second highest daily increase behind only the 9,779 cases reported on Nov. 20.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 309 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is the county’s eighth daily increase above 300 in four weeks. Genesee County passed a milestone on Friday with more than 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses.

Saginaw County also passed a milestone of more than 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.

State health officials reported 81 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total to 9,661.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing slid backwards slightly on Thursday to just over 67,000. The percentage of positive tests dropped back from the seven-month high on Wednesday to 14.04% on Thursday.

The positive test rate has remained above 13% for five consecutive days.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased slightly for the fourth consecutive day on Friday to 4,113, which is 37 lower than Thursday’s total. Of those, 3,764 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 29 lower than Thursday.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 855 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 513 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are 15 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 11 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change since Thursday:

Genesee, 14,317 cases and 417 deaths, which is an increase of 352 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 9,055 cases, 261 deaths and 2,067 patients recovered, which is an increase of 210 cases and eight deaths.

Arenac, 435 cases, 17 deaths and 84 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 4,730 cases, 111 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 123 cases.

Clare, 782 cases, 26 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Gladwin, 795 cases, 13 deaths and 183 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 1,673 cases and 37 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Huron, 827 cases, 16 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 56 cases and one death.

Iosco, 754 cases, 26 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Isabella, 2,436 cases, 25 deaths and 983 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Lapeer, 2,572 cases, 62 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 68 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 2,789 cases, 28 deaths and 2,427 recoveries, which is an increase of 48 cases, two deaths and 539 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 544 cases, 17 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Oscoda, 188 cases, 10 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Roscommon, 629 cases, 19 deaths and 162 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Sanilac, 950 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,213 cases, 47 deaths and 799 recoveries, which is an increase of 73 cases and three deaths.

Tuscola, 1,756 cases, 60 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 52 cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.