Michigan State Police warn of statewide Amazon and Apple scam

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are warning everyone to be suspicious of callers claiming to be Amazon and Apple company representatives.

The callers claim there is a suspicious purchase, lost package, unfilled order or an issue with an iCloud account. They then try to obtain the victim’s personal information, including passwords and credit card numbers.

In most cases, the scammers advise their victim to press 1 to speak with a customer service representative or provide another phone number for the victim to call.

Michigan State Police say anyone who receives a suspicious call claiming to be from Apple or Amazon should hang up immediately. Avoid pressing 1 to talk with anyone else, calling a phone number they give or providing any personal information.

Consumers who believe there may be a legitimate problem with their Amazon or Apple accounts should the companies directly using a phone number listed on their websites.

Police urge family members to pass along the information about this scam to elderly relatives, who are more susceptible to become victims of these schemes.

