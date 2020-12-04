Advertisement

Michigan State Police warn of statewide Amazon and Apple scam

Callers claim there is a problem and try to obtain personal information
Scam alert issued for fake Apple and Amazon customer account calls.
Scam alert issued for fake Apple and Amazon customer account calls.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are warning everyone to be suspicious of callers claiming to be Amazon and Apple company representatives.

The callers claim there is a suspicious purchase, lost package, unfilled order or an issue with an iCloud account. They then try to obtain the victim’s personal information, including passwords and credit card numbers.

In most cases, the scammers advise their victim to press 1 to speak with a customer service representative or provide another phone number for the victim to call.

Michigan State Police say anyone who receives a suspicious call claiming to be from Apple or Amazon should hang up immediately. Avoid pressing 1 to talk with anyone else, calling a phone number they give or providing any personal information.

Consumers who believe there may be a legitimate problem with their Amazon or Apple accounts should the companies directly using a phone number listed on their websites.

Police urge family members to pass along the information about this scam to elderly relatives, who are more susceptible to become victims of these schemes.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
Liquor license
10th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Whitmer seeks $400 million in coronavirus spending from Legislature
The Flint Police Department
Police: Chinese restaurant in Flint robbed at gunpoint
The 500-foot motor vessel Harvest Spirit sits across the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit...
Detroit River shipping channel back open after freighter removed
Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina