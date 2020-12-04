Police: Chinese restaurant in Flint robbed at gunpoint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant on Flint’s north side.

The suspect walked into the Young Sing Chinese Restaurant in the 2400 block of Davison Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and displayed a firearm to employees. He stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot, according to the Flint Police Department.

A K-9 team later located the gun allegedly used in the robbery. The Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit arrested the suspect.

Police say the suspect remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail while awaiting arraignment on formal charges from the case. Flint police were continuing the investigation on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.