Advertisement

Police: Chinese restaurant in Flint robbed at gunpoint

The suspect displayed a firearm and stole an undetermined amount of cash
The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant on Flint’s north side.

The suspect walked into the Young Sing Chinese Restaurant in the 2400 block of Davison Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and displayed a firearm to employees. He stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot, according to the Flint Police Department.

A K-9 team later located the gun allegedly used in the robbery. The Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit arrested the suspect.

Police say the suspect remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail while awaiting arraignment on formal charges from the case. Flint police were continuing the investigation on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
Liquor license
10th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Whitmer seeks $400 million in coronavirus spending from Legislature
Scam alert issued for fake Apple and Amazon customer account calls.
Michigan State Police warn of statewide Amazon and Apple scam
The 500-foot motor vessel Harvest Spirit sits across the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit...
Detroit River shipping channel back open after freighter removed
Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina