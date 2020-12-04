Radiothon for Flint’s Rosie the Riveter statue takes place Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The final push to bring a female icon to Genesee County was on Friday.

The Flint Women’s Forum took part in a radiothon all day to make this dream a reality.

“Rosie was right here in Genesee County working at AC Spark Plug and the Grand Blanc Tank Plant, so we want to celebrate what these women did during World War II and quite frankly, what women are doing today in the shops,” said Amber Taylor, present of the Flint Women’s Forum.

Women are celebrating and inspiring women. Taylor, who also is executive director of Back to the Bricks, said bringing Rosie to Bishop International Airport in Flint is almost a reality.

“We are almost there and today we’re going to push it over the edge,” Taylor said.

Shea Automotive Group and 103.9 The Fox teamed up for a radiothon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, when people can call in and make donations for this amazing statue. The event is a moment of pride for the strong women in the community, who hope this is another step in empowering young girls in Genesee County.

“The women of Shea, we represent women in a man’s world,” said McKenzie Miller of Shea Automotive Group. “What better way than to bring Rosie to Shea. She’s such an icon, especially for women like us. She’s a way to inspire young women in our community to learn history and learn history.”

The Rosie statue will be an addition to the Automobile Heritage Collection, but it stands apart from the others as the only female and as a statue funded by the community.

Anyone willing to make a donation for a Rosie the Riveter statue can call 810-242-6680 until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.