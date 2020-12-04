Rep. Green says its still possible elector decision will be made by legislature

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s 16 electoral votes are expected to go to Joe Biden, who won the election in the state by more than 150,000 votes.

But there are state Republican legislators who are on the record, saying they are still looking at options for the legislature to have a say on who gets those electoral votes.

State Representative Phil Green of Mayville says until the electoral college votes on December 14th, there are more legal options available to President Trump.

“I want a fair election that is done according to the law,” says Green.

A sentiment that is most likely shared by everyone, but the Republican state lawmaker wants claims of election fraud looked at more thoroughly.

“It has to be investigated,” he says.

Green says he has said little in the aftermath of the election, because he still believes there is a chance, as a state legislator, he may end up having a say on whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump receives Michigan’s electoral votes.

“The reality it is, according to the constitution, there is a possibility it may come before me and if that’s the case, I want to make sure my vote has integrity and is not based on statements I made before I saw all the facts,” says Green.

This despite claims of fraud remain unproven or have been debunked or explained by experts or election officials, even after Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing, which saw a Trump campaign witness draw audible laughter with her fraud claims and her behavior.

“There are allegations, I will cut the woman a little slack, and just simply say there have been many times I went to give a presentation to my church, or board, and man did I bomb it,” Green says.

He was asked if he thinks Joe Biden will be the next President.

“Personally I do, yes I do,” he says.

But he quickly adds.

“There are more legal things that could happen”.

