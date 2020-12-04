Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina

LASALLE, Mich. (WTVG) - A large fire broke out Friday morning at the Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Michigan.

According to Monroe County dispatch, the call came in around 6:36 a.m.

“We are relieved that all of our employees are safe and we are aware of no injuries,” Safe Harbor Marinas chief resource officer James Phyfe said in a statement. “Our leadership team is at the property managing the situation. We are working closely with first responders and have initiated an investigation into the cause. As soon as we have more information, we will reach out to affected members.”

Autoplay Caption

According to ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV in Detroit, the roof of the building caved in while the walls were collapsing. There is no official word on damage, including how many boats were being stored in the building.

An update to a major fire at Toledo Beach Marina. I was able to fly my drone nearby and get some aerial footage. We are still waiting to hear from officials about the extent of the damage, how many boats may have been lost, and a potential cause. pic.twitter.com/jSFSx0X49U — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) December 4, 2020

13abc is on the scene of the fire. We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.