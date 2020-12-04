Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina
LASALLE, Mich. (WTVG) - A large fire broke out Friday morning at the Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Michigan.
According to Monroe County dispatch, the call came in around 6:36 a.m.
“We are relieved that all of our employees are safe and we are aware of no injuries,” Safe Harbor Marinas chief resource officer James Phyfe said in a statement. “Our leadership team is at the property managing the situation. We are working closely with first responders and have initiated an investigation into the cause. As soon as we have more information, we will reach out to affected members.”
According to ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV in Detroit, the roof of the building caved in while the walls were collapsing. There is no official word on damage, including how many boats were being stored in the building.
13abc is on the scene of the fire. We will update this story when more information is available.
