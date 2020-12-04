Survey to address shortcomings of child care in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents in Shiawassee County are being encouraged to fill out an online survey addressing the shortcomings of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These parents have no options during the day, so they have to stay at home and then what that does is create a real challenge for employers,” said Justin Horvath, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President and CEO.

The survey will address three things according to Horvath.

“Number 1, support our existing providers. Number two – we do want to attract more providers to the area. We also want to try and support entrepreneurs. We have people that might be interested in starting a child care facility, possibly at their home,” he said.

Lurah Todosciuk is a single parent of two. It’s been a nightmare for her this year during the pandemic trying to arrange for child care because of schools going to online learning.

“My main struggle is when the schools shut down, the day cares shut down because a majority of them are affiliated with the school districts,” Todosciuk said.

There are roughly 100 child care providers in Shiawassee County between school districts, churches, for profit businesses and at home care. County economic experts believe more work needs to be done to ease the burden on parents.

“When they close like that, what do you do,” she said.

Experts also want to incentivize employers to offer child care benefits.

“We believe if we can find a structure to allow these companies to be able to offer child care subsidies, that would make them much more attractive to be able to attract those workers,” Horvath added.

The survey can be accessed by clicking the link below. It is open from now until December 11.

https://bit.ly/33GxVFC

