Advertisement

Trooper-shooting suspect killed in shootout with US marshals

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx early Friday that left two officers wounded.

The two marshals suffered non-life threatening injuries in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation.

The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Calls were made the U.S. Marshals Service seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
Liquor license
10th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

Latest News

Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in Bronx shootout. The suspect has died.
Aerial: Scene after US Marshals injured in shootout
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci apologizes for suggesting UK rushed vaccine decision
The company logo accents the grille of an unsold 2020 Elantra sedan at a Hyundai dealership...
After being fined by US, Hyundai recalls more vehicles
.
Warner Bros. 2021 films to debut on HBO Max