Tuscola County man faces 13th drunken driving charge, damaged police car

Robert Elias
Robert Elias(source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County man is facing his 13th drunken driving charge after crashing into a ditch Thursday night.

Police say he then kicked out the windshield of a patrol car and nearly caused another crash on the way to the Tuscola County Jail.

The Michigan State Police Caro Post responded to the area of Liken and Berger roads near Sebewaing around 9:20 p.m. Thursday to investigate a vehicle in the ditch. Troopers found the vehicle unoccupied, but investigation led them to the owner, 53-year-old Robert Elias.

Troopers arrested Elias on drunken driving charges. While en route to the jail, police say Elias became combative and broke the windshield of the patrol car and assaulted the trooper while the vehicle was moving. He also kicked the steering wheel, nearly causing the patrol car to crash.

The trooper was not injured in the assault.

Elias remained in the Tuscola County Jail on Friday after arraignment on the following charges:

  • Felony operating while intoxicated 13th offense.
  • Felony malicious destruction of police property.
  • Felony assault, resisting or obstruction of a police officer.
  • Misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.
  • Misdemeanor failure to report an accident.
  • Misdemeanor driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

A Tuscola County judge set Elias’ bond at $150,000, which he can post as a 10% cash or surety.

