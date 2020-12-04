Two Public Libraries of Saginaw branches partially reopening next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Public Libraries of Saginaw are planning to partially reopen to branches with limited service next week.

All Saginaw libraries closed on Nov. 18, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services imposed a three-week pause to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Hoyt Library on Janes Street and Zauel Library on Center Road will begin offering curbside service and telephone reference assistance beginning next Thursday during their normal operating hours:

Hoyt -- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Zauel -- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

No patrons will be allowed inside the libraries. The libraries encourage residents to download the VLC Member Libraries app and use the click and collect feature to set up curbside pickup of materials.

Limited Michigan e-Library loan service also will be available through the Saginaw libraries after Dec. 10.

All Saginaw libraries have outdoor book drops open and all due dates for material already checked out has been extended until at least Dec. 14. Library workers will begin checking in materials that have been returned soon after they complete a quarantine.

Patrons with items on hold at the Butman-Fish or Wickes libraries can have them transferred to Hoyt or Zauel for curbside pickup.

