Whitmer seeks $400 million in coronavirus spending from Legislature

That includes $300 million for response and $100 million for direct assistance
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking state lawmakers to approve $300 million in spending to fight the coronavirus into 2021, including money to support the broad-based distribution of vaccines.

Thursday’s request is in addition to the Democratic governor’s previous call for $100 million in direct aid to people and businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. COVID-19 funding and other outbreak-related bills are a top priority in the remaining two weeks of session.

The state budget office says the $300 million is needed to continue critical response activities that cannot be funded with previously authorized federal aid after Dec. 30.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

