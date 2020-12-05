Advertisement

Christmas tree sales are very strong this year

By Kevin Goff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/4/2020) - You may have heard of the strong holiday surge in retail as more people shop online for gifts.

But, with social distancing on the brain, one outdoor tradition is also seeing a boost in sales.

For years it seemed people were shifting towards pre-lit artificial trees for Christmas.

However, that outlook has changed so far in 2020.

Some Christmas tree farms are reporting their best year in a long time.

And there’s a reason for it.

“A lot of people said they’re not going to let covid steal Christmas. And they’re not going to let covid steal their tradition,” said Runyan’s Country Tree Farm owner Deborah Case.

People are also saying things like “blessed” and “wonderful” to describe their delight, as they go out into the fields and shop at Christmas tree lots across mid-Michigan to find that perfect tree.

“It feels pretty good to be able to come out here. I’m with my family. And, a lot of stuff you take for granted. You know, so it feels good to get out,” commented Randy Sutton a Flint resident.

“To be able to come out here to walk out, you know, if you want to select your own tree and to just to walk around. Be a part of seeing people,” added Linda Cassiday from Birch Run.

And, it’s not all returning customers either that yearn for that fresh smell of pine.

“Me and the wife usually get, you know, just artificial trees every year. This year, we just woke up this morning and decided let’s go get a real tree,” said New Lothop resident Thomas Desonia.

According to the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, the state sells 3 million trees a year, bringing in more than 41 million dollars.

This year, could be even stronger.

“We’ve actually been up in numbers this year. I think in part due to people wanting to get out for covid, and part because it’s an outdoor activity where they can’t be cooped up, and they can come and celebrate some of the traditions they are used to celebrating,” Case added.

Speaking of traditions, if you’re feeling bold, you can mix it up with some different tree colors to “spruce” up your home for the holidays.

