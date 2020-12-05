Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: According to Panama City Beach police officials, the driver of the Chevy Silverado that struck the children has been identified as Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach.

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
Four Mid-Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19

Latest News

Christmas tree farms see increased sales this season
Christmas tree sales are very strong this year
Hurley Children's Center
Flint children’s fruit and vegetable prescriptions expand to county’s largest clinic
Christmas tree farms see increased sales this season
Christmas tree sales light up this year
Gary Skelton
Person of the Week: Gary Skelton
Hurley Children's Center
Flint children's fruit and vegetable prescriptions expand to county's largest clinic