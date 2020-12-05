Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As a cold front moved southward through lower Michigan Friday, some of us saw a few flakes of snow and/or a few drops of rain.  Behind the front our winds have been shifting in from the northwest.  This is, most definitely, going to mean chillier air for the weekend.  That chillier air is also drier air, so the trend for the overnight period will be for the clouds to begin to break up.  With some late-night starlight, low temperatures will settle through the middle 20s.

The weekend will feature a decent amount of sunshine for most of the ABC12 viewing area.  The exception will be out in the Thumb Region.  With a cold wind blowing in off of Lake Huron, some lake-effect clouds and snow showers will likely be stirred up.  So while most of us will average out the weekend with partly sunny conditions, the Thumb will see a good bit of cloud cover with some narrow bands of snow showers and flurries that will move from the north, to the south.  Highs for the weekend will be in the middle 30s.

Weather conditions for much of next week are looking pretty quiet.  I really don’t see any major weather systems shaping-up for our area.  Temperatures will likely push to above-average levels again too.  Highs Monday will be in the upper 30-degree range.  Our “normal” high temperature is now 38-degrees.   For the rest of the week it looks like 40s are a done deal.  In fact, it isn’t out of the question that some of us might sneak into the lower 50s again before the week is out. - JR

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Liquor license
10th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

Latest News

Some Sunshine for the Weekend...
JR's Friday Night Weather Report
Clouds will be Breaking Up Overnight...
JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report
Clouds will be Breaking Up Overnight...
JR's Friday Evening Weather Report
WJRT December 4th, 2020 Morning Weather
Cloudy and seasonable today