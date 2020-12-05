Advertisement

State grant preserves 168-acre Ottawa County family farmland

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - (12/5/20) - A parcel of land in western Michigan is among the latest to be preserved as farmland as Ottawa County’s population grows.

The Holland Sentinel reports that with the addition of Jim Klein’s farm in Chester Township, more than 400 acres have been preserved through a development rights program. The farm has been in Klein’s family since the 1860s.

The Ottawa County Farmland Preservation Program in February received a grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The grant has been used to purchase development rights to farms including Klein’s, ensuring they remain farmland.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
Four Mid-Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19

Latest News

Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
NMU offers to knock off $1,000 to winter transfer students
Christmas tree farms see increased sales this season
Christmas tree sales are very strong this year
Hurley Children's Center
Flint children’s fruit and vegetable prescriptions expand to county’s largest clinic
Christmas tree farms see increased sales this season
Christmas tree sales light up this year