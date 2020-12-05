Staying cool with a few lake effect snow showers to begin the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A rather mundane forecast shaping up for the next week or so across Mid-Michigan as no major storm systems are expected to move through for the foreseeable future.

For the most part, this weekend is quiet but the exception will be in the Thumb region where some lake effect snow showers are expected. It’s a tricky forecast but the further east you go into the Thumb today, the higher chance at seeing at least a few snow showers. There is a bit of uncertainty with this as to whether or not there will be a single band that develops of several bands, nevertheless some light accumulation will be possible in eastern Huron and Sanilac counties. Away from the Thumb, skies will be generally partly cloudy. Highs today are in the middle 30s. A few lake effect snow showers will be possible overnight and into Sunday in eastern parts of the Thumb. The rest of us will be dry tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 30s.

Seasonably cool weather continues into the start of the work week with varying amounts of cloud cover Monday and Tuesday but at least a few peeks of sunshine are expected. Highs Monday and Tuesday are in the upper 30s. Some warmer temperatures arrive in the middle and end of the week with highs returning into the lower 40s. Wednesday and Thursday look dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will be tracking a storm system that will be in the Great Lakes region on Friday but there is quite the spread in computer models so we’ll leave rain/snow chances on the low-side of things for now.

