Calm December weather continues in Mid-Michigan

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our quiet stretch of weather will continue for a while around here and it won’t be until the very end of this upcoming work week before we see widespread chances rain in Mid-Michigan.

Saturday saw a good mixture of clouds and sunshine across the area with some light snow showers reported in the Thumb. It’s a copy and paste type day for today as we will see very similar conditions with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 30s. A few lake effect snow showers are possible once again in the Thumb but away from the lake, expect a dry day today.

This upcoming work week will see some typical December weather, a big warm up, and some rain chances returning to the area. We begin the week with dry conditions and seasonably cool weather with highs in the upper 30s Monday and Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure then develops midweek and winds flip direction and come in from the southwest and that’ll lead to warming temps Wednesday through Saturday with each day adding a degree or two to the high for the day. We’ll see low to mid 40s on Wednesday and by Saturday, we’ll be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

We’ll be tracking a storm system that will track into the Great Lakes region late Friday through next weekend. There is still a lot of details to work out with this system but right now, it appears this will be a mostly rain event with a brief change to snow as the system moves out of the area. Rain is expected to begin late Friday and continue through Saturday. If anything changes, we’ll keep you updated!

