Doctor who said he doesn’t wear a mask while at Trump rally has license suspended

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP)(12/05/20) -- The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks.

A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

