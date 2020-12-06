Advertisement

Drive-thru Santa event happening Sunday in Bay City

MGN
MGN(KKTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/6/20) - A Mid-Michigan group was scheduled to host a special drive-thru Santa Claus event Sunday in Bay City.

The celebration designed to keep families safe in the pandemic was organized by the Bay Community Tennis Association.

It said children would receive a gift during the drive-thru at Jopke Courts at Shaw Park on Park Avenue.

Donations were also being accepted to help maintain the new tennis courts to keep them free to the community. Organizers said donations were not required to participate in the event.

The drive-thru Santa event was scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
Four Mid-Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations
Scam alert issued for fake Apple and Amazon customer account calls.
Michigan State Police warn of statewide Amazon and Apple scam

Latest News

police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
State grant preserves 168-acre Ottawa County family farmland
Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
NMU offers to knock off $1,000 to winter transfer students
Christmas tree farms see increased sales this season
Christmas tree sales are very strong this year