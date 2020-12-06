Drive-thru Santa event happening Sunday in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/6/20) - A Mid-Michigan group was scheduled to host a special drive-thru Santa Claus event Sunday in Bay City.

The celebration designed to keep families safe in the pandemic was organized by the Bay Community Tennis Association.

It said children would receive a gift during the drive-thru at Jopke Courts at Shaw Park on Park Avenue.

Donations were also being accepted to help maintain the new tennis courts to keep them free to the community. Organizers said donations were not required to participate in the event.

The drive-thru Santa event was scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more details.

