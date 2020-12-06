Advertisement

Governor Whitmer is asking lawmakers to approve $300 million to fight coronavirus into 2021

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking state lawmakers to approve $300 million in spending to fight the coronavirus into 2021, including money to support the broad-based distribution of vaccines. Thursday’s request is in addition to the Democratic governor’s previous call for $100 million in direct aid to people and businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. COVID-19 funding and other outbreak-related bills are a top priority in the remaining two weeks of session. The state budget office says the $300 million is needed to continue critical response activities that cannot be funded with previously authorized federal aid after Dec. 30.

