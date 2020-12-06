Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend started off with typical December temperatures for this time of year in the upper 30s.

Clouds gave way to some sunshine, especially across the Great Lake Bay Region.

Dry and quiet weather will continue well into next week.

The only storm system we’ll be watching, may give us some wet weather starting on Friday and lasting into Saturday.

It’s still way to far off in the future to reliably predict the storm track at this point in time.

We’ll watch it closely and have updates all next week.

Overnight, look for some stars mixing in with clouds from time to time.

A few flurries are possible over the Thumb.

Temperatures will dip into the low 20s.

We’ll end our weekend with some sun at times with highs in the mid 30s, just a couple of degrees below normal.

Next week starts off with seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s both Monday and Tuesday, along with a mix of sun & clouds.

After that, a warm-up will take us back into the 40s with dry weather until Friday.

