Advertisement

Michigan driver killed in milk tanker rollover in Indiana

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) - (12/6/20) - A semi-truck hauling milk on the Indiana Toll Road crashed and rolled in the median, killing the Michigan driver.

Police say the incident occurred Saturday night in Steuben County in northern Indiana.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old Robert Downs of Colon, Michigan.

Approximately 4,000 gallons of milk spilled from the tanker, along with 100 gallons of diesel fuel. East and west lanes on the interstate were closed for nearly two hours.

Alcohol use is not suspected in the crash.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
Four Mid-Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations
Scam alert issued for fake Apple and Amazon customer account calls.
Michigan State Police warn of statewide Amazon and Apple scam

Latest News

MGN
Drive-thru Santa event happening Sunday in Bay City
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
State grant preserves 168-acre Ottawa County family farmland
Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
NMU offers to knock off $1,000 to winter transfer students