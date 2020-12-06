Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons

police
police(wagm)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - CHICAGO--(12/05/200 A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twin sons more than 17 years ago. Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Antoinette Briley of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons. The boys’ bodies were discovered June 6, 2003, by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in Cook County. Police say the worker spotted the bodies in the front lift bucket. Cook County detectives using DNA technology eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding
Four Mid-Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19

Latest News

State grant preserves 168-acre Ottawa County family farmland
Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
NMU offers to knock off $1,000 to winter transfer students
Christmas tree farms see increased sales this season
Christmas tree sales are very strong this year
Hurley Children's Center
Flint children’s fruit and vegetable prescriptions expand to county’s largest clinic