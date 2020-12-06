Advertisement

Some sunshine peeks out this week!

Warming high temperatures.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a grey weekend, it’ll be nice to see some sunshine in the week ahead! Actually, by December standards we’re in store for a very quiet and nice forecast. Tonight expect skies to slowly clear out. This will allow temperatures to plummet into the lower 20s overnight. Winds will be light and variable as well.

Sunshine will be mixed with a few clouds into our Monday. But, it’ll still be nice to see some blue skies! Temperatures will be warming up into the upper 30s with light winds. They’ll be northwest only around 5mph through the day.

Tuesday a few more clouds are likely with highs still in the upper 30s. Wednesday into Thursday expect much warmer conditions! Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be southwest at about 10-15 mph. We’re watching a storm system for the weekend that will bring wind, rain and some light snow to the area.

