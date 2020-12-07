29-year old woman killed in Saginaw’s 23rd homicide of year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/07/20)-“It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” said Saginaw resident James Northcutt.

People in a Saginaw neighborhood on the city’s west side woke up to the sounds of gunshots .

5 or 6 shots. When the shooting subsided, a Saginaw mother was dead.

It happened on Cronk street around 8 Monday morning.

When police arrived-- they found 29 year old Fatima Williams inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of her home.

She had been shot multiple times.

“There were 6 shots and then just chaos around here and then next thing I know there was all these police everywhere. Ambulance and police. A gentleman went over and asked how the lately was and said it wasn’t good,” said Northcutt.

Williams was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Her death marks the 23rd homicide in the city of Saginaw this year.

Police have not released any details on a suspect.

