Advertisement

29-year old woman killed in Saginaw’s 23rd homicide of year

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/07/20)-“It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” said Saginaw resident James Northcutt.

People in a Saginaw neighborhood on the city’s west side woke up to the sounds of gunshots .

5 or 6 shots. When the shooting subsided, a Saginaw mother was dead.

It happened on Cronk street around 8 Monday morning.

When police arrived-- they found 29 year old Fatima Williams inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of her home.

She had been shot multiple times.

“There were 6 shots and then just chaos around here and then next thing I know there was all these police everywhere. Ambulance and police. A gentleman went over and asked how the lately was and said it wasn’t good,” said Northcutt.

Williams was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Her death marks the 23rd homicide in the city of Saginaw this year.

Police have not released any details on a suspect.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses Michigan's coronavirus status.
Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions continue for 12 more days
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons

Latest News

A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after Consumers Energy removed several dozen trees...
Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees
Runners take part in the annual Crim Festival of Races in Flint.
Crim Fitness Foundation delays registration for summer races
Library Books, KKCO
Genesee District Library partially reopening Thursday after three-week closure
The shooting took place on Cronk Street on the city's west side.
Saginaw woman killed is city's 23rd homicide of year