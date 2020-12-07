29-year old woman killed in Saginaw’s 23rd homicide of year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/07/20)-“It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” said Saginaw resident James Northcutt.
People in a Saginaw neighborhood on the city’s west side woke up to the sounds of gunshots .
5 or 6 shots. When the shooting subsided, a Saginaw mother was dead.
It happened on Cronk street around 8 Monday morning.
When police arrived-- they found 29 year old Fatima Williams inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of her home.
She had been shot multiple times.
“There were 6 shots and then just chaos around here and then next thing I know there was all these police everywhere. Ambulance and police. A gentleman went over and asked how the lately was and said it wasn’t good,” said Northcutt.
Williams was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.
Her death marks the 23rd homicide in the city of Saginaw this year.
Police have not released any details on a suspect.
