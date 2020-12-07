52-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Dort Highway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 52-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting along Dort Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The Flint Police Department responded to the intersection of Dort Highway and Lippincott Boulevard around 3:10 p.m., where they found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance rushed the man to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday.

Investigators are looking for a male suspect who fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 616-690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

