A Few Peeks Of Sunshine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough will keep some clouds around today with a NNW wind. Tonight high pressure moving in to the north helps to break up some of our clouds before the next system moves through to the north. This keeps clouds around but also helps us to warm up.

Today’s highs will be seasonable in the mid 30s. We’ll see some sun and some clouds, and our NNW wind at 5-10mph will bring some lake effect flurries to the thumb. Wind chills will be near 30 for the afternoon.

Tonight winds stay out of the W around 5mph. We’ll see cloud cover decrease, helping temps to fall to the lower 20s.

This also lets us start early tomorrow morning with some sun, but as a warm front moves through to the north clouds will move back in quickly. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s, then we’re into the mid 40s for Wednesday.

