Army Corps of Engineers holds online public hearing for Enbridge Line 5 tunnel project

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Canadian Energy company Enbridge’s request for a permit to build a tunnel surrounding Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, was met with lots of scrutiny and criticism in an online public hearing today.

“I urge you to deny a permit at this time given the inadequacy of the information that was provided. The absence of clear plans and specificity in many areas is absolutely unacceptable,” said Straits of Mackinac Alliance’s Patty Peek.

Enbridge’s request to build that tunnel, environmental groups said could have potentially detrimental effects on coastal wetlands.

“Coastal wetlands are considered to be one of the most valuable biological areas in the great lakes. They provide critical habitat for fish and wildlife, erosion control, water quality protection and recreational opportunities,” said Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council’s Jennifer Mckay.

Enbridge’s permit request to build the tunnel is separate from what’s happening with Line 5. Governor Whitmer recently ordered Enbridge to shut down Line 5 by next May -- however the utility company is planning to ask a federal judge to dismiss the order.

“I think the court should order that the Army Corps of Engineers do a complete environmental study so that we understand the impact it will have on the environment and the construction process, which would be extremely disruptive,” said Michigan League of Women Voters’ Terry Wilkerson.

Monday’s hearing brought to light the notion that Enbridge’s practices cannot be trusted, given the company’s track record of what has happened with other pipelines in the state and several anchor strikes in the Straits of Mackinac in recent years. One Michigan Tech engineering professor seemed to disagree,

“I want to support the tunnel. I was hired as a consultant to work on the feasibility study. The reason I was hired was because I’ve been studying this area geologically for a number of projects around that area,” he said.

