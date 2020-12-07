Attorney General warns of COVID-19 scams circulating in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s attorney general is warning the public to remain wary of COVID-19 scams targeting residents looking for a vaccine or a quick cure for the illness.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said everyone in Michigan should be wary of products or services that promise to cure, treat or prevent the coronavirus. She believes scammers may be offering fake vaccines, treatments, test kits and clinical trials.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said no COVID-19 vaccine is approved in the United States, so nobody should be selling one now. When a vaccine is approved, distribution will come from state and local health officials -- not the open market.

“When the COVID-19 vaccine does become available it will be in limited quantities, and people should look to trusted resources for information such as their local health department or their doctor,” Khaldun said.

The Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Food & Drug Administration all have issued similar warnings about coronavirus scams.

“We all want this devastating virus to go away,” said Nessel. “But until a vaccine is approved for distribution by the FDA, if someone offers you a COVID-19 vaccine, do not take it.”

