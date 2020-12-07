Advertisement

Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is suing 17 poultry producers, accusing them of banding together to fix prices and charge more.

The lawsuit includes the country’s Top 3 chicken suppliers – Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages to share confidential bidding and pricing information with one another.

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the poultry industry that alleges anti-competitive conduct.

Since 2008, multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have also filed civil suits.

This year, the Department of Justice indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protestors gathered outside her Detroit...
Protest in front of Secretary of State Benson’s home called ‘mob-like behavior
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Governor Whitmer is asking lawmakers to approve $300 million to fight coronavirus into 2021
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out
Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73...
Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order citing failure to provide services
Attorney General warns of COVID-19 scams circulating in Michigan
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea ends publication of annual catalog
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Michigan House limits Tuesday agenda over COVID-19 and personal reasons