Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at six more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including two in Genesee County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported outbreaks at Grand Blanc High School involving three students and at Central Elementary School in Davison involving two staff members.

All Saints High School in Bay City reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases involving students while Calvary Baptist Academy in Midland reported two coronavirus cases involving a student and a staff member.

Borland Elementary School in Imlay City reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases involving students. Sandusky schools in Sanilac County reported three coronavirus cases involving administrators.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

Almont High School -- eight confirmed coronavirus cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.

Imlay City High School -- seven confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of one from last week.

Lapeer High School -- 15 confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of two from last week.

North Branch High School -- 10 coronavirus cases involving students and staff members, which is an increase of five from last week.

Zemmer Middle School in Lapeer -- 10 confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is no change from last week.

Midland County Educational Service Agency Sugnet Building -- two confirmed cases involving administrative staff members, eight confirmed COVID-19 cases involving staff and students in the middle school program and seven confirmed cases of the illness involving staff in the undergraduate college program, which are no change from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 130 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of 15 from last week.

Marlette High School -- two confirmed COVID-19 illnesses involving a student and a staff member, which is no change from last week.

Highland Pines School in Caro -- 11 confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is no change from last week.

Akron-Fairgrove School -- four confirmed COVID-19 cases involving staff and students in the middle school program, which is no change from last week.

Caro High School -- three coronavirus cases involving both students and staff, which is no change from last week.

USA Elementary School in Unionville -- five confirmed coronavirus cases involving students and staff, which is no change from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

