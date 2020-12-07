Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for third week

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is treating the most COVID-19 patients of any hospital in Michigan, but the facility no longer is filled to capacity.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the Saginaw hospital system was treating 200 coronavirus patients on Monday and 35 of them were in intensive care. That is a decrease of 11 patients and two in intensive care of the past week.

Covenant was at 100% capacity last week but reported 95% capacity on Monday. The hospital has the most COVID-19 patients for the third consecutive week.

Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak had the next highest number of coronavirus patients with 172, which includes 27 in intensive care. Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care around Michigan with 43.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a slight steady decrease in the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients over the past week. The patient count peaked over 4,300 a week ago and since has dropped to just under 4,100 on Monday.

Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with 11 coronavirus patients and four in intensive care, which is a decrease of one patient.

Ascension Standish Hospital -- 100% with nine coronavirus patients and one in intensive care, which is an decrease of five patients and three in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 91% bed capacity with 41 coronavirus patients and 11 in intensive care, which is an decrease of nine patients and a decrease of one in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 90% bed capacity with 46 coronavirus patients and 17 in intensive care, which is an increase of five patients in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 89% bed capacity with 87 coronavirus patients and 23 in intensive care, which is a decrease of seven patients and an increase of six in intensive care.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 85% bed capacity with 81 coronavirus patients and 27 in intensive care, which is a decrease of one patient and an increase of two in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 81% bed capacity with 80 coronavirus patients and 19 in intensive care, which is an decrease of eight patients and an increase of four in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot -- 76% bed capacity with 12 coronavirus patients and none in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland -- 73% bed capacity with 50 coronavirus patients and 10 in intensive care, which is a decrease of 10 patients and five in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.