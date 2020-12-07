Advertisement

Former wrestler Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.
This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.(Source: KCCI via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – President Donald Trump will award former wrestler and coach Dan Gable the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor, given to people who’ve made important contributions from everything from national security to sports.

A statement from the White House called Gable “one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

This will be the second medal awarded in less than a week.

Trump awarded legendary college football coach Lou Holtz a Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protestors gathered outside her Detroit...
Protest in front of SOS Benson’s private home called “mob-like behavior”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Governor Whitmer is asking lawmakers to approve $300 million to fight coronavirus into 2021
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol...
Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Virginia Military Institute removing Confederate statue
Biden's transition formally announces key members of his health team.
Biden names key members of health team