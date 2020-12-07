Advertisement

Genesee County sets daily record for new COVID-19 cases, passes major milestone

A record of 429 new coronavirus cases Friday helped push the county over 15,000 Monday
This map of Genesee County shows the areas with the highest rates of COVID-19 infections.
This map of Genesee County shows the areas with the highest rates of COVID-19 infections.(source: Genesee County Health Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department reported a single-day record for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Genesee County saw 429 new coronavirus cases on Friday, which broke the previous record of 422 new COVID-19 confirmed on Nov. 17. Much smaller increases of 176 new cases on Saturday and 158 new cases on Sunday pushed the county past another major milestone.

Genesee County has a total of 15,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. The county is the fifth of Michigan’s 83 counties to pass the milestone of 15,000 new cases behind Kent, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The county also tied the second highest number of coronavirus deaths reported in a single day with 10 on Friday. The county has reported 11 deaths on a single day four times and 10 deaths three times since March.

A total of 15 deaths attributed to the coronavirus have been reported around Genesee County since Friday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protestors gathered outside her Detroit...
Protest in front of Secretary of State Benson’s home called ‘mob-like behavior
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Governor Whitmer is asking lawmakers to approve $300 million to fight coronavirus into 2021
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out
Attorney General warns of COVID-19 scams circulating in Michigan
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Oral health is important, even during a pandemic