Genesee County sets daily record for new COVID-19 cases, passes major milestone

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department reported a single-day record for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Genesee County saw 429 new coronavirus cases on Friday, which broke the previous record of 422 new COVID-19 confirmed on Nov. 17. Much smaller increases of 176 new cases on Saturday and 158 new cases on Sunday pushed the county past another major milestone.

Genesee County has a total of 15,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. The county is the fifth of Michigan’s 83 counties to pass the milestone of 15,000 new cases behind Kent, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The county also tied the second highest number of coronavirus deaths reported in a single day with 10 on Friday. The county has reported 11 deaths on a single day four times and 10 deaths three times since March.

A total of 15 deaths attributed to the coronavirus have been reported around Genesee County since Friday.

