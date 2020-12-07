Advertisement

Genesee District Library partially reopening Thursday after three-week closure

Library Books, KKCO
Library Books, KKCO(KKCO)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 19 Genesee District Library branches around the county are reopening partially on Thursday with door-side service only.

The libraries all closed on Nov. 18, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services imposed toughened restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus. Even though that epidemic order was extended for 12 more days on Monday, the libraries plan to check out materials again.

Patrons can place holds on library materials on the Genesee District Library website or call their local branch to check out items by phone. Borrowed materials can be picked up at the door during normal business hours for each branch.

Patrons should wear a face covering when they come to the door to pick up materials.

All items that are checked out can be returned to outdoor drop boxes as each branch. Due dates and late fees are not being enforced, according to library officials.

The Genesee District Library is canceling all in-person programming at each branch until June 1. The library’s website has a variety of virtual story times, play groups, escape rooms, trivia games, teen games and more.

