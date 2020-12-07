Health department urges caution as new COVID-19 cases drop in Tuscola County

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - New COVID-19 cases have turned a corner in Tuscola County after a surge in new cases the last few months but the county’s health department is still urging the public to be vigilant so that the trend can continue.

Since the start of October, Tuscola County saw seven consecutive weeks that showed more new cases than the week before. That trend came to an end in late November.

Update as of 12-03-20 Moving forward we will not be monitoring comments on the COVID Update Posts. If you have a... Posted by Tuscola County Health Department on Sunday, December 6, 2020

“We’re watching it closely,” said Ann Hepfer, health officer at the Tuscola County Health Department. “I think it’s too early to tell whether or not we’re going to see a lot of improvement yet.”

The downward trend has continued into the month of December. Last week, the health department reported 204 new cases of the coronavirus and the week before saw 239 new cases.

Hepfer said that it is still hard to pinpoint what is leading to the drop. She said the state’s epidemic order could be playing a role.

“Any time that you are reducing the amount of people that are getting together and you’re putting those restrictions in place, you’re going to see, you should see lower rates of infections,” she said.

The state’s order was extended by 12 days on Monday.

Caution though is the tone moving forward from the county’s health department. There is still a high positive test rate which has the department’s concern.

“This is not the time to take this lightly,” Hepfer said. “Yes, maybe our case count has went down a little bit but right now, we want them to go down lower right because the 16 almost 17 percent positivity rate is high. So we need to get back to where we were near the summer months when it was like two percent.”

Moving forward, Hepfer said that people should continue to do their part in slowing spread so that it can help this trend continue.

“We need to socially distance, wear the mask, and wash your hands,” she said. “It’s not hard but that’s what stops the spread of this infection. There’s nothing, no other mitigating practices that we have in place that will work right now. This is all we have until the vaccine is rolled out.”

