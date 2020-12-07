Huron County Sheriff looking for person who shot through home in Ruth

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple inside a thumb area home thought they heard an explosion while watching TV on Friday night, but were stunned to find someone had fired a bullet right into their home.

The gunshot went through their entertainment center and missed the 23-year-old male resident by about six inches, according to the investigating deputy.

It happened at about 11:30 pm on Friday night at 7197 E. Atwater Road in Ruth.

The Huron County Sheriff’s office doesn’t know if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle, and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is urged to call the Huron County Sheriff’s office at 989-269-6421 or Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421

