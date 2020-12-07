Advertisement

Huron County Sheriff looking for person who shot through home in Ruth

Bullet went through entertainment center and narrowly missed man inside
A couple inside a thumb area home thought they heard an explosion while watching TV on Friday...
A couple inside a thumb area home thought they heard an explosion while watching TV on Friday night, but were stunned to find someone had fired a bullet right into their home.(wcax)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple inside a thumb area home thought they heard an explosion while watching TV on Friday night, but were stunned to find someone had fired a bullet right into their home.

The gunshot went through their entertainment center and missed the 23-year-old male resident by about six inches, according to the investigating deputy.

It happened at about 11:30 pm on Friday night at 7197 E. Atwater Road in Ruth.

The Huron County Sheriff’s office doesn’t know if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle, and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is urged to call the Huron County Sheriff’s office at 989-269-6421 or Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
Scam alert issued for fake Apple and Amazon customer account calls.
Michigan State Police warn of statewide Amazon and Apple scam
Four Mid-Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations

Latest News

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Michigan driver killed in milk tanker rollover in Indiana
MGN
Drive-thru Santa event happening Sunday in Bay City
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
State grant preserves 168-acre Ottawa County family farmland
Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
NMU offers to knock off $1,000 to winter transfer students