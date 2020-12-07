JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Sky conditions across Mid-Michigan Monday afternoon ranged from bright sunshine to mostly cloudy. Temperatures for the day held pretty close to “normal” levels in the middle, to upper 30s. The clouds will break up a little bit more for the overnight period, allowing temperatures to settle into the lower 20s. Our “normal” low is 24-degrees.

The best shot at seeing sunshine on Tuesday will be early in the day. As the leading edge of warmer air moves closer to us from the west, it is likely that we will be back into a mostly cloudy setting for the afternoon. Highs for the day will range from the upper 30s, to around 40-degrees, on west-southwesterly winds at about 10 to 15mph.

Quiet and milder weather is in store for the latter part of the workweek. We should average out our Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies. For Friday, we will start will some sun, and then see the clouds increase during the afternoon. High temperatures for that stretch will be easily in the 40s. Big weather changes are in store for the weekend. It will begin with widespread rain Saturday, changing to snow on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on it! - JR