Judge allows “forensic images” of Antrim County election equipment

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge said a man can take forensic images of election equipment in a northern Michigan county that had problems with vote totals for Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

But the order by Judge Kevin Elsenheimer makes no mention of Antrim County’s presidential results, which ended up being in Trump’s favor.

Instead, resident William Bailey seems concerned about the vote on a marijuana proposal in the village of Central Lake.

An ordinance to allow a marijuana retailer was tied, which means a loss.

But when ballots were counted again, the proposal passed by one vote.

Bailey alleged that three ballots damaged during the retabulation weren’t included in the revised result.

