Judge nixes bid to decertify Michigan vote

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a...
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - A lawsuit challenging Michigan’s election results has been thrown out by a federal judge.

It’s the latest case to be dismissed or dropped.

Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 25, two days after Michigan certified the results. It claims widespread irregularities in Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

The judge says, “This ship has sailed.” There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Parker says the lawsuit seems to be an effort to fuel doubts about the public’s faith in elections and government. 

