Michigan high schools sports remain in question after COVID-19 restrictions extended

Plans to finish the fall season and start winter sports this week won’t happen
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan high school athletes will have to wait at least a couple weeks longer to complete the fall season and begin practices for winter sports.

High school sports went on hiatus Nov. 18, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a three-week pause on some activities to slow the spread of COVID-19. That includes all high school sports games and practices.

State health officials extended the toughened coronavirus measures for 12 additional days Monday.

High school sports remain halted entirely while the epidemic order remains in place, which is currently scheduled to end Dec. 20. The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s plans to complete the fall sports season by the end of this month will be reworked again.

The MHSAA’s governing board is planning to meet on Tuesday and decide how to finish the fall season. As of Nov. 18, the football and volleyball seasons had three rounds of playoffs left while swimming/diving athletes were awaiting their state finals.

Winter sports practices also are on hold and the MHSAA’s goal of starting competitions on Jan. 4 likely will have to be revised.

