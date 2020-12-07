Advertisement

Michigan hospitals: Partial COVID-19 shutdown should be extended

Tougher restrictions likely will be extended beyond Wednesday
(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan hospital officials say the state’s partial shutdown of businesses and schools is working and should be extended through the holiday season to alleviate stress on the health care system.

UPDATE: Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends

The statement came hours before Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration planned to announce to what it extent it will continue restrictions due to end late Tuesday. The three-week “pause” is expected to be lengthened.

The state health department has prohibited in-person instruction at high schools, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports. Entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys are closed.

