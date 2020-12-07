Michigan House limits Tuesday agenda over COVID-19 and personal reasons

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House is meeting Tuesday, but no votes will take place due to a high absence rate caused by COVID-19 and other reasons.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield said several state representatives are awaiting COVID-19 test results in the wake of Rudy Giuliani’s visit last week to testify on behalf of President Donald Trump’s campaign. Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and was hospitalized Monday.

Chatfield said no legislators are considered close contacts with Giuliani based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. They are receiving COVID-19 diagnostic tests “out of an abundance of caution” and requested time away from the Legislature while awaiting results.

Chatfield said several other representatives plan to miss Tuesday’s session in the House for other reasons unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the House will remain in session Tuesday, but Chatfield said no votes will take place.

A full session and voting are planned Wednesday and Thursday.

