Michigan passes major milestone with over 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus illnesses reported for Sunday and Monday in Michigan declined for the third week in a row.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,350 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses combined for Sunday and Monday. The total for those two days last week reached over 10,400.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total past a major milestone to 404,386.

Genesee County reported a record number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday and passed a major milestone with more than 15,000 COVID-19 illnesses since March.

The two-day total averages to 4,675 cases apiece for Sunday and Monday, which are the lowest daily increases since last Nov. 25. The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan declined for the second consecutive week to 6,276 on Monday, which is about 325 fewer than last week.

State health officials reported 93 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total to 9,947. Michigan has seen 862 coronavirus deaths over the past week, which is an average of about 123 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan increased by 32,481 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 197,750 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

Currently, Michigan has more than 196,000 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of more than 10,000 over last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing stayed about 68,000 on Friday before dropping to 42,000 on Saturday and 51,000 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests dropped over the weekend from 14.14% on Friday to 12.55% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped Monday to 4,099, which is 207 less than a week ago and 14 less than Friday. Of those, 3,772 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators declined over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 840 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 515 of them are on ventilators. Since last Monday, there are 11 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 16 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

Genesee, 15,062 cases and 432 deaths, which is an increase of 745 cases and 15 deaths.

Saginaw, 9,571 cases, 274 deaths and 2,067 patients recovered, which is an increase of 516 cases and 13 deaths.

Arenac, 463 cases, 19 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases, two deaths and 26 recoveries.

Bay, 4,961 cases, 120 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 231 cases and nine deaths.

Clare, 813 cases, 27 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases one death and 96 recoveries.

Gladwin, 823 cases, 13 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases and 73 recoveries.

Gratiot, 1,745 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of 72 cases and five deaths.

Huron, 896 cases, 16 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 69 cases.

Iosco, 785 cases, 29 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases and three deaths.

Isabella, 2,520 cases, 26 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 84 cases, one death and 198 recoveries.

Lapeer, 2,723 cases, 63 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 151 cases and one death.

Midland, 2,872 cases, 29 deaths and 2,427 recoveries, which is an increase of 83 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 596 cases, 18 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 52 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 207 cases, 10 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Roscommon, 675 cases, 21 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of 46 cases, two deaths and 134 recoveries.

Sanilac, 1,072 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of 122 cases and three deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,304 cases, 48 deaths and 799 recoveries, which is an increase of 91 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 1,838 cases, 64 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 82 cases and four deaths.

