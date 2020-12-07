Michigan restaurants likely won’t reopen first when COVID-19 restrictions end

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After extending a series of toughened COVID-19 measures, Michigan health officials began looking ahead to how they plan to begin easing restrictions.

For restaurants and bars, dine-in service likely will not be allowed to resume when the current set of restrictions expires on Dec. 20. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon did not include restaurants on a list of the first businesses that would be allowed reopen.

He cited research showing that coronavirus spreads quickly when people are sitting together indoors with their face coverings off to eat or drink.

“The science on eating and drinking inside is settled,” Gordon said.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association issued a statement saying it remains “exceptionally disappointed” that dine-in service cannot reopen. The association has advocated for a partial reopening of dine-in service with additional COVID-19 measures and a curfew.

“We firmly believe there is a better approach – one followed by 45 other states – that doesn’t use blunt force closure of a single industry to resolve a shared crisis,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the restaurant association.

He pointed out that Michigan restaurant dining rooms will be closed for 118 days in 2020 by Dec. 20. The restaurant industry lost $8 billion in sales and laid off 75% of its workforce over that time.

“The restaurant industry is comprised of creative and resilient individuals, but for a growing number of them, this latest pause is the cause of their lost livelihood and well-being,” Winslow said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions step-by-step similar to the way they ended last spring and early summer.

Gordon said high schools likely would be allowed to reopen first at the discretion of their local school boards. Entertainment venues like bowling alleys and movie theaters would be among the next businesses to reopen because Gordon said they allow people to wear face coverings at all times.

However, Gordon said entertainment venues would not be allowed to sell concessions, because eating or drinking requires removing face coverings. Restaurants and other businesses required to close would open sometime after that.

“If progress continues, we will eagerly open venues beyond those that I’ve described,” he said. “We are not ready to do that now and it’s unlikely we will be ready to do so in 12 days. But we will do so as soon as we can.”

