Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions continue for 12 more days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three-week pause with toughened coronavirus restrictions will last longer.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced an extension of the economic pause past Tuesday night’s original expiration date. The restrictions now will continue for 12 more days through Dec. 20.

Here’s a look at the measures in place from Nov. 18 through Dec. 20:

All in-person high school and college classes will be suspended. Younger students can continue meeting in person if their local school districts choose.

Movie theaters, bowling centers, ice rinks, bingo halls, casinos will be closed entirely.

Restaurants will not be able to offer dine-in service, but they can continue drive-through and carryout service.

Group fitness classes and non-professional organized sports must pause.

Everyone who can work from home should do so.

The order is not a complete economic shutdown like Whitmer’s orders in March and April. Outdoor gatherings of 25 or fewer people are allowed while retail stores and salons can remain open subject to Michigan’s face mask order.

Work that can’t be performed at home, including manufacturing and construction, is allowed to continue.

The restrictions are designed to slow the spread of coronavirus cases, which are spreading quickly across Michigan. The state has set numerous records and hospitals have reported a record number of patients being treated for COVID-19.

“We have made progress during this three-week pause. Cases and mobility have started to level off,” Whitmer said.

However, she pointed out that Michigan is reporting more than 6,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 100 deaths every day.

“This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Whitmer said.

She remains concerned about another surge of COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks due to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. She said national health experts advise that the full impact of Thanksgiving travel won’t appear in coronavirus statistics until two or three weeks afterward.

Michigan hospitals issued a statement on Monday calling on state health officials to continue the restrictions. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said 19% of hospital beds across the state are occupied by coronavirus patients.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon called on everyone to wear a mask, limit gatherings to two households and follow all other COVID-19 guidelines.

“We each have a personal responsibility to wear a mask consistently and minimize indoor gatherings, so we can protect our frontline heroes and loved ones,” he said. “If we don’t, the disease will continue to spread and people will continue to get sick and die.”

To remove the enhanced restrictions, Gordon will be looking for the following metrics over the next 12 days:

The share of hospital bed occupied with COVID-19 patients.

A lower number of COVID-19 cases confirmed daily.

A lower percentage of positive coronavirus diagnostic tests.

If these metrics improve by Dec. 20, Gordon plans to reopen high schools first, followed by public entertainment venues like bowling alleys and casinos. However, concessions would not be allowed and restaurants would not be able to reopen dine-in service right away because eating or drinking requires people to remove face coverings.

“The science of eating and drinking inside remains settled,” Gordon said.

