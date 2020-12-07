Advertisement

Missing and endangered: Police looking for 71-year-old Genesee County man

Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look out for a 71-year-old man listed as missing and endangered from Genesee County.

Henry Childers was last seen in Shelby Township around midnight Monday morning. He was on his way home to Richfield Township, but he hadn’t arrived as of Monday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

Childers is driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck with a regular cab and short box. The pickup truck has a black and silver hitch on the back with a Chevrolet emblem and bears license plate DYL4397.

Anyone who sees Childers should call Genesee County Central Dispatch at 810-732-9911.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protestors gathered outside her Detroit...
Protest in front of Secretary of State Benson’s home called ‘mob-like behavior

Latest News

The shooting took place on Cronk Street on the city's west side.
Saginaw woman killed is city's 23rd homicide of year
Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, MI sees rise in COVID-19 patients.
Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for third week
‘It’s very scary’: Michigan lawmaker asks leadership to step up after violent threats
Canadian Energy company Enbridge’s request for a permit to build a tunnel surrounding Line 5...
Army Corps of Engineers holds online public hearing for Enbridge Line 5 tunnel project