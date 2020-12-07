Missing and endangered: Police looking for 71-year-old Genesee County man

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look out for a 71-year-old man listed as missing and endangered from Genesee County.

Henry Childers was last seen in Shelby Township around midnight Monday morning. He was on his way home to Richfield Township, but he hadn’t arrived as of Monday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

Childers is driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck with a regular cab and short box. The pickup truck has a black and silver hitch on the back with a Chevrolet emblem and bears license plate DYL4397.

Anyone who sees Childers should call Genesee County Central Dispatch at 810-732-9911.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.