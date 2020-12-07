Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning on the city’s west side.

Police were called to a home in the 900 block of Cronk Street around 8 a.m. Investigators confirm a woman was shot and killed at the residence.

A witness said he heard six gunshots and emergency responders removed the woman from an SUV that was on the property of the home.

Police were looking for whoever was responsible for the shooting. Investigators planned to release further details about the shooting on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.