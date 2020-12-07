Advertisement

Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting

Witness heard six gunshots at home on Cronk Street
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw Police investigate homicide(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning on the city’s west side.

Police were called to a home in the 900 block of Cronk Street around 8 a.m. Investigators confirm a woman was shot and killed at the residence.

A witness said he heard six gunshots and emergency responders removed the woman from an SUV that was on the property of the home.

Police were looking for whoever was responsible for the shooting. Investigators planned to release further details about the shooting on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protestors gathered outside her Detroit...
Protest in front of Secretary of State Benson’s home called ‘mob-like behavior
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Governor Whitmer is asking lawmakers to approve $300 million to fight coronavirus into 2021
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding

Latest News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
Flint Police Department
52-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Dort Highway
Michigan hospitals: Partial COVID-19 shutdown should be extended
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protestors gathered outside her Detroit...
Protest in front of Secretary of State Benson’s home called ‘mob-like behavior