Whitmer named co-chairwoman of Biden-Harris inaugural

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is one of five co-chairs appointed to help plan inaugural activities for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Whitmer will serve as co-chairwoman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee with Congressmen James Clyburn, Cedric Richmond and Lisa Blunt Rochester and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country,” Biden said. “We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.”

Whitmer said she is humbled by the opportunity to help plan the inauguration. She said the committee is working to strike a balance between safety and celebrating “this pivotal moment for our country.”

“This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris Administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans,” Whitmer said.

The inauguration will take place on Jan. 21 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.